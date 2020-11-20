×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Looks Like a Walking Piece of Art With a Grunge Twist in a Colorful Fur Coat & Chunky Boots

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
heidi-klum-style-dress-boots
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 31 Images

Heidi Klum looked like a walking piece of art while on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

On Thursday, Klum, who is the host of the competition series, shared two Instagram posts that show her wearing an abstract-print faux fur coat from the brand Kirin. The outerwear piece, which features the colors red, pink, yellow, green and black in a painting-like pattern, retails for $1,467 on Farfetch.com.

Underneath the coat, Klum wore a multi-colored cardigan and a pink sweater with black pants.

On her feet, Klum opted for a grunge look with a pair of pull-on chunky black boots with a rounded toe. The footwear also featured a flat rubber sole and what appears to be a nylon pull tab.

Related

Heidi Klum's Anime Shirt-Dress & Wild Thigh-High Platform Boots Give a Bold Twist to Fall Trends

Heidi Klum Walks on the Wild Side in Double Animal Print & Neon 5-Inch Heels

Heidi Klum Is the Picture of Fall in Camel-Colored Corduroy Suit, White Sneakers

Klum has showcased a number of eye-catching looks while filming the next season “Germany’s Next Topmodel” this month.

Watch on FN

On Tuesday, Klum stole the show in an outfit that included coordinating pieces courtesy of Moschino. For her apparel, it was a $1,255 cotton and viscose dress in the brand Animé Toile du Jouy print available on the brand’s website.

Klum continued the bold print with her footwear, opting for Moschino’s over-the-knee boots. Coated in the two-tone pattern, the thigh-skimming pair features a unique lace-up front set with a cone flare heel. While Klum’s two-tone version of the boots isn’t currently available, an all-black satin iteration retails for $1,925 at Moschino.com.

Other wow-worthy moments from Klum while on set include looks courtesy of Mugler, Marina Hoermanseder, Philosophy, Carolina Herrera and Maison Margiela.

Shop similar boots as Heidi Klum with these picks below.

Steve Madden Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot, $110

Dr. Martens Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Rometty Women’s Leather Platform Chelsea Boots, $160

Villa Rouge Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Painter Lug Sole Booties, $225

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad