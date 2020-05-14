Heidi Klum Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Catsuit + Thin-Strap Sandals for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

Heidi Klum turned up the heat on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The former model herself currently serves as a judge on the series, so for the latest episode starring Julien Macdonald, she brought out one of his boldest designs. Her laser-cut full-length black catsuit falls in line with the Welsh designer’s cut-out dresses and sets from his most recent collections presented during London Fashion Week. The style of fabric may look familiar as Kim Kardashian, Halsey and Nicole Scherzinger have all stepped out similar models.

Klum herself even wore a similar look back in October of 2018 for the American Music Awards. This time around, though, the German native finished off her form-fitting jumpsuit with a metallic gold trench and black thin-strap stiletto sandals.

Heidi Klum in Julien Macdonald at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

In addition to her role on “Germany’s Next Topmodel,” Klum served as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn.

Before her TV stardom, her career kicked off modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang to wild fish-style rubber slippers.

