Heidi Klum Makes a Statement in a Pink Jumpsuit With On-Trend Sandals For ‘AGT’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the semifinals of the 15th season of America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum brightened up the show with a colorful and chic ensemble.

She wore a printed pink turtleneck jumpsuit with long bell sleeves, a fitted waist, and flared legs.

The Project Runway alum styled the bold outfit with a more subtle pair of strappy bubblegum pink sandals. They feature an open, square toe and a stiletto heel. While the pant leg of the jumpsuit covers a large portion of the shoe, her footwear choice appears to be the Bottega Veneta Pink Stretch Sandals.

Bottega Veneta Sandals

Watch on FN

These heels are crafted from lambskin, have a sharp square toe, ankle strap with a buckle, and a 3.5-inch thin heel. They retail for $775 and are available for purchase on SSENSE.com.

The German native is known for her unique style and love for bold, statement pieces. From these ensembles, we see that a statement outfit paired with a sleek and strappy heeled sandal is her go-to uniform for this America’s Got Talent season.

Recently, in a previous episode of the competition show, the model wore a sequin dress from Redemption in a similar hue. She paired the sparkling look with a pair of barely-there sandals with black strap detailing.

Prior, Klum wore an all-leopard print look featuring a coordinating Mugler suit and matching heeled sandals.

Try out the sophisticated shoe trend with these similar styles.

Click through the gallery to find more of Heidi Klum’s best looks over the years.