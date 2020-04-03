Heidi Klum Transforms Into a Showgirl in a Glittering Outfit + Neon Pink Thigh-Highs

Heidi Klum’s newest television venture is bringing out new sides of the former model.

She shared a sneak peek photo into new episodes of her Amazon Prime Video series “Making the Cut,” posing onstage in a full showgirl ensemble at the Moulin Rouge in Paris; her look included a glittering metallic silver and hot pink outfit with a matching feathered headpiece and fuzzy light-up wings.

The ensemble was rounded out by a pair of coordinating neon pink thigh-high patent boots with a tall blush heel and sparkling silver embellishments.

“Making the Cut” debuted on March 27 on Amazon Prime Video and stars Klum and former “Project Runway” mentor Tim Gunn. Together, the power duo puts 12 fashion designers to the test against different tasks and challenges, with styles from weekly winners available to purchase after every episode on Amazon.

For styles that echo Klum’s bold pink footwear, shop our picks of bright boots.

Related Heidi Klum Shimmies in a Bold Minidress & Towering Heels Alongside Designer Jeremy Scott Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for 'Variety' Cover Heidi Klum Zips Up the Tallest Thigh-High Boots Over Her Skinny Jeans

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Taryn Bootie, $110

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Ellie Shoes Go Go Boots, $48

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Cape Robbin Hot Rod Combat Boots, $50 was $70

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Heidi Klum’s most outrageous outfits.

Want more?

Heidi Klum Shimmies in a Bold Minidress & Towering Heels Alongside Designer Jeremy Scott

Heidi Klum Zips Up the Tallest Thigh-High Boots Over Her Skinny Jeans

Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for ‘Variety’ Cover