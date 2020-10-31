Heidi Klum Pairs Camel & Leopard-Print Ensemble With Faux Fur Coat & Black Lug Sole Boots

On the heels of the “America’s Got Talent” host’s favorite holiday, Heidi Klum is celebrating Halloween this year in Berlin with her family and opted for a more subdued ensemble than her usual costume for the Heidi Halloween party.

She wore a camel-colored sweater dress in a midi length with a pair of leopard-printed pants underneath, to channel the distinct layering trend from the early aughts.

She topped the fall staples with a trendy teddy coat in a similar camel colorway. It appears strikingly similar to this oversized version from Mango, which features a midi length, open front and large lapels along the collar. While the coat currently is sold out, it retailed for $200 and is available via the company website’s waitlist.

Heidi Klum on Oct. 31 in Berlin, Germany. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Project Runway” alumna chose one of fall’s hottest shoe trends: the lug-sole boot. Klum’s version of the silhouette featured a short chunky platform with a short shaft, hitting right above the ankle, and a pull tab at the back of the heel. The 3.1. Phillip Lim Kate platform combat boots offer a similar look. They retail for $595 and are available for purchase on Bloomingdales.com.

Heidi Klum on Oct. 31 in Berlin, Germany. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To finish off the outfit, the model accessorized with an olive green handbag, a camel-colored beanie and a black face mask.

Throughout her stay in her home country, the German native has further confirmed her shoe street style prowess. Earlier this month, she styled the Dr. Martens Sinclair boots — another variation on the lug-sole silhouette — with a black leather jacket and coordinating loose-fitting jogger pants. These shoes retail for $200 and are available for purchase at Drmartens.com. The day before, she opted for an elevated sustainable sneaker from the Veja x Rick Owens collection.

To try out the lug-sole boot trend this season. shop these similar styles below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot, $180.

To Buy: Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boot, $180.

To Buy: Dirty Laundry Mazzy Ankle Boot, $70.

