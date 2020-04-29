Heidi Klum Works From Home in Must-See Fish Slippers + Just a Comfy Bathrobe

Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut” host Heidi Klum is giving fans a glimpse into her at-home style today — and it’s a bit different from her typical looks.

The former model posted a photo of her “Office Time” with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, both seated at a table in front of their computers. While Kaulitz wore a relaxed tank-top and sweats, Klum grabbed attention in just a towel tucked across her body and hair.

The real kicker of the ensemble, though, was her choice of footwear. Klum kicked up her feet in a set of slippers designed to resemble fish, complete with the head and the mouth of the fish serving as the strap of the shoe. If you’re wondering where to buy her at-home shoe look this, Natsunohi offers a similar design on Amazon for just $25.

Also referred to as fish flops, this particular style of shoe has a niche following. Brands like Coddies and Dymade, available at Walmart, offer dozens of takes on these unconventional shoes that are sure to turn heads.

Natsunohi’s fish slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

As for Klum, the former “Project Runway” host is no stranger to wacky styles as she annually hosts a Halloween Bash and dresses up in extraordinary costumes. Last year her look from 2019 took over 12 hours and transformed her into a gory, skeletal mix of an alien and a zombie with exposed brains, bones and more.

