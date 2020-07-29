Heidi Klum’s Latex Dress & Glowing Pumps Are the Epitome of Summer Whites

Heidi Klum gave her twist on summer whites on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

The judge joined her co-star Sofia Vergara for a behind-the-scenes look at this week’s episode with a socially distanced Instagram post. Shared to her account last night, Klum glowed in a strapless white latex-style dress that fell just over the knee.

She matched the number with coordinating 5-inch white pointed-toe pumps, accented with a dainty chain anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Another throwback trend that is growing to prominence along with anklets is the rise of “ugly” sandals. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, there is an expansive list of celebrities (such as Katie Holmes and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock. Klum herself is amongst the list of stars favoring this trend; last week, she took a shoe selfie in a vintage “ugly” sandal for social media.

Showing off a fresh neon blue pedicure, her double-strap shoes come from Birkenstock; the design transforms the brand’s signature Arizona silhouette with mixed black and white uppers under layers of studs and embellishments. The pair comes all the way from her limited-edition 2003 collaboration with the brand.

Nowadays, in addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn and as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”