Heidi Klum Styles Dr. Martens Boots and Veja x Rick Owens Sneakers for Family Shopping Trip in Berlin

By Elisa Lewittes
Heidi Klum
CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Heidi Klum stepped out during a family trip to Berlin this weekend in two ensembles that channel her model-off-duty aesthetic — and paired the looks with trendy footwear.

On Sunday, the “America’s Got Talent” host opted for an all-black look. She wore a coordinating knit sweater and jogger-style pants with a leather jacket over the top. The “Project Runway” alumna accessorized the ensemble with a black beanie hat and an oversized slouchy handbag that she styled as a crossbody tote, as well as a matching black face mask.

For footwear, Klum chose a pair of Dr. Martens Sinclair boots in a black colorway. These on-trend shoes feature zip-up front detailing with silver hardware, and a 1.5-inch platform with a 2-inch air-cushioned lugged sole. They have a full leather construction, 8-eyelet design and offer the brand’s signature yellow stitching with a logo heel pull tab. The boots retail for $200 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com.

Heidi Klum and her children are seen enjoying a walk through the center of Berlin. The family (Heidi, Leni, Henry, Lou, Johan and mother Erna) were spotted walking around the Museum Island in the center of Berlin during a sunny afternoon. They were followed by a group of paparazzi and enjoyed looking at a local market before finishing the day with ice creamPictured: Ref: SPL5194539 251020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Heidi Klum in Berlin on Oct. 25.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Dr.-Martens-Sinclair
Here’s a closer look at the boots.
CREDIT: SSENSE.com
Heidi Klum takes her four children( Leni, Henry, Lou, Johan) and mother out shopping in Berlin. The family were spotted walking through the center of Berlin wearing masks and not being recognized during their shopping tour. Their very large Irish wolfhound called Anton was also with them. They visited Subdued before stopping by Fashion designer Esther Perbandt store, where Heidi was full of joy to meet the designer. They also stopped at : Chi & Co, Firmament, Rheinfrank, Lala Berlin, Ecoalf, Onitsuka Tiger, Ron Dorff. To recharge they had a small lunch and some drinks at Good Morning VietnamPictured: Heidi Klum Ref: SPL5194365 241020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Heidi Klum in Berline on Oct. 24.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The day before, the Germany native wore a slightly more dynamic outfit while remaining in relatively neutral tones. She styled a green windowpane wool coat in a midi length with two-toned khaki pants from Greg Lauren. These Bake two-toned cotton trousers retail for $975 and are available for purchase on Matchesfashion.com. She paired the color-blocked pants with a simple white T-shirt featuring a horizontal maroon stripe detail, and layered it with a classic denim jacket.

The “Making The Cut” star accessorized this ensemble with a $3,300 Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple bag in the New Creme colorway.

Veja-Rick-Owens
Here’s a close-up of the exclusive Veja x Rick Owens collaboration shoe.
CREDIT: MatchesFashion.com

For footwear, Klum opted for a pair of the now sold-out Veja x Rick Owens V-Knit sneakers. The off-white knit sustainable kicks feature black detailing throughout and debuted at the Rick Owens fall ’19 runway show. They retailed for $300.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

