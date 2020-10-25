Heidi Klum Styles Dr. Martens Boots and Veja x Rick Owens Sneakers for Family Shopping Trip in Berlin

Heidi Klum stepped out during a family trip to Berlin this weekend in two ensembles that channel her model-off-duty aesthetic — and paired the looks with trendy footwear.

On Sunday, the “America’s Got Talent” host opted for an all-black look. She wore a coordinating knit sweater and jogger-style pants with a leather jacket over the top. The “Project Runway” alumna accessorized the ensemble with a black beanie hat and an oversized slouchy handbag that she styled as a crossbody tote, as well as a matching black face mask.

For footwear, Klum chose a pair of Dr. Martens Sinclair boots in a black colorway. These on-trend shoes feature zip-up front detailing with silver hardware, and a 1.5-inch platform with a 2-inch air-cushioned lugged sole. They have a full leather construction, 8-eyelet design and offer the brand’s signature yellow stitching with a logo heel pull tab. The boots retail for $200 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com.

Heidi Klum in Berlin on Oct. 25. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Here’s a closer look at the boots. CREDIT: SSENSE.com

Heidi Klum in Berline on Oct. 24. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The day before, the Germany native wore a slightly more dynamic outfit while remaining in relatively neutral tones. She styled a green windowpane wool coat in a midi length with two-toned khaki pants from Greg Lauren. These Bake two-toned cotton trousers retail for $975 and are available for purchase on Matchesfashion.com. She paired the color-blocked pants with a simple white T-shirt featuring a horizontal maroon stripe detail, and layered it with a classic denim jacket.

The “Making The Cut” star accessorized this ensemble with a $3,300 Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple bag in the New Creme colorway.

Here’s a close-up of the exclusive Veja x Rick Owens collaboration shoe. CREDIT: MatchesFashion.com

For footwear, Klum opted for a pair of the now sold-out Veja x Rick Owens V-Knit sneakers. The off-white knit sustainable kicks feature black detailing throughout and debuted at the Rick Owens fall ’19 runway show. They retailed for $300.

