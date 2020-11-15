Heidi Klum Is the Picture of Fall in Camel-Colored Corduroy Suit, White Sneakers

Heidi Klum gave the concept of a suit a new meaning when she sported the traditionally business look while out on a walk with her dog.

The supermodel posted a slideshow of photos from her Sunday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a camel-colored corduroy suit. The hue was predicted to be big this year as shown on the fall ‘20 runways of Stella McCartney, Balmain, Chloë, Max Mara and Burberry.

Posing in front of an array of trees that were shedding fall leaves, Klum looked chic and on trend in the ensemble, which she paired with a cream top. She also opted for white sneakers, giving the outfit a more casual and relaxed vibe.

Klum pulled the suit together with a brown and blue leather crossbody bag from MCM. The handbag retails for $753, and is available at Farfetch.

Klum’s latest look is among the many eye-catching ensembles she’s shown off from her impressive wardrobe in recent weeks.

On Nov. 12, Klum channeled her edgy side while on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” The German native herself, who serves as the show’s host, strapped up in a pair of peek-a-boo leather pants from Marina Hoermanseder.

Matched to a coordinating leather blouse from the label, Klum’s designer pants included buckled detailing across the leg with added zippers and embellishments for a standout look. While the bottoms aren’t currently available, a denim take on the pant retails for over $550 on the brand’s website. On her feet, Klum continued the bold look with a pair of gold strappy sandals.

