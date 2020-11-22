Heidi Klum Dresses Up Chunky White Sneakers and Blue Jeans with Cream Wool Coat 

Heidi Klum has found the perfect way to dress up chunky sneakers.

On Saturday, the supermodel enjoyed a family day with her children, during which she sported a pair of crisp white sneakers that featured a rubber traction outsole, a leather upper and a lace-up closure. She wore the shoes with light-wash denim.

Klum pulled the ensemble together with a cream wool coat. Her decision to wear the outwear piece elevated the look to a step up from casual, but still relaxed. Klum also opted to wear the coat open, giving off an effortless vibe.

She finalized the outfit with a cream crossbody handbag that was also designed with top handles. The star also wore a white face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing comes after Klum gave a different styling lesson on how to dress down a look earlier this month.

On Nov. 19, Klum looked like a walking piece of art while on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” when she sported an abstract-print faux fur coat from the brand Kirin. The outerwear piece, which features the colors red, pink, yellow, green and black in a painting-like pattern, retails for $1,467 on Farfetch.com. Underneath the coat, Klum wore a multi-colored cardigan and a pink sweater with black pants.

On her feet, Klum opted for a grunge look with a pair of pull-on chunky black boots with a rounded toe. The footwear also featured a flat rubber sole and what appears to be a nylon pull tab. The boots allowed for the statement coat to do all the talking and brought a semi easy going feel to the ensemble.

Add some chunky white sneakers into your shoe rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

To Buy: Fila Women’s Electrove Sneakers, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

To Buy: Michael Kors Olympia Canvas and Leather Trainer, $120 (was $160)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Falcon Shoes, $100