Heidi Klum Wears Lingerie Look With Fishnets + Soaring Pumps for Her Social-Distancing Hair Appointment

Social distancing can’t keep Heidi Klum from a hair appointment.

The German model shared an image on Instagram yesterday of herself getting highlights from celebrity hair stylist Lorenzo Martin, who has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Britney Spears. For the hair appointment, Klum wore a lacy bra with matching underwear and edgy fishnet tights.

For footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host went with soaring black pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto heel. Klum completed her look with a gold-tone anklet and a face mask.

“Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️,” Klum captioned her Instagram post.

The A-lister also responded to one Instagram commenter who suggested that the pose made her feet look big.

“They don’t just look big , they are big (size 11 ),” Klum clapped back. While the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum’s feet are a bit larger than the average woman’s, it’s not that surprising that she wears a larger shoe, as she stands at 5-foot-9.

Klum also took to Instagram in a more covered-up look yesterday, posing in a patterned, long-sleeve jumpsuit designed by “Making the Cut” winner Jonny Cota. She paired the one-piece with gray sock-fit sneakers from Balenciaga.

With respect to her on-duty style, Klum can often be found in soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme and Stella Luna. When she’s not working, the ex-“Project Runway” host goes for more casual footwear, with past styles including Birkenstock slides, Chanel sneakers and Chloe ankle boots.

Below, shop heels that offer a similar look to Klum’s pair.

Click through the gallery to see more stars wearing fishnet tights, including Gwen Stefani, Cardi B and Rita Ora.

