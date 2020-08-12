Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Goes Bold in a Cheetah-Print Bra, Floral Suit & Stiletto Sandals

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
heidi-klum-style-americas-got-talent
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 31 Images

Heidi Klum opted for a look that would pop off the screens for this week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The series judge layered bold on bold patterns in a cheetah-print bralette teamed with a multicolored floral blazer and pant set; the suit included hits of bright yellow and pink, all displayed across super high-rise bottoms and a tailored jacket.

heidi klum, americas got talent, set, floral suit, suit, cheetah bra, agt
Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” Aug. 11.
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Before the episode aired, Klum gave fans a full preview of the look including a glimpse at her strappy sandals. The black stiletto pair featured smooth uppers with a securing ankle strap up top, as seen in her videos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

😘 @agt TONIGHT ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

The model returned to the NBC series’ set earlier this week to record more parts for the show in a voluminous combination courtesy of Zimmerman; the ensemble matched a white jacquard jumpsuit with a coordinating fringe-hemmed overcoat. On her feet, Klum selected a set of chicly-heeled white pointed-toe booties, an ideal shoe for the transition between summer and fall.

View this post on Instagram

Back to work ❤️ LOVE my Job 👗 @zimmermann

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Nowadays, in addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Watch on FN

Related

Sofia Vergara Glows in a Cutout Bustier, Pleated Pants & Sky-High Platforms

Tommie Copper Sells Some of 2020's Most Popular Face Masks

What You Need To Know About This Year's Labor Day Sales

Before her TV stardom, too, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Flip through the gallery to discover even more of Heidi Klum’s impressively glam style moments.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad