Heidi Klum Dances in a Daring Cut-Out Outfit and Black Pumps

Heidi Klum is dancing into the week with another bold look.

On Monday, Klum, who has been sharing a plethora of fun fashion moments from her time on set of “Germany’s Next Top Model” in recent weeks, posted a video on Instagram, which shows her busting a move in a daring cut out two piece.

The top of the look was a long sleeve black crew neck that featured holes throughout. At the bottom, Klum wore matching high-waisted pants. Maison Margiela offers a similar style trouser for $466 at Ssense.com.

To finalize the look, Klum sported a pair of black pumps. The patent leather pointed toe heels sat atop what appears to be a 4-inch stiletto. While the designer of the shoe is not immediately clear, Klum often sports footwear from brands like Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and Moschino.

Earlier this month, Klum showcased another striking ensemble from her wardrobe, that included 2020’s biggest boot trend.

On Dec. 10, Klum gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at life on set of the modeling competition series, for which she wore another two-piece set, but this time a look from Monse. The set included a tartan yellow sweater, which retails for $990. She paired the outerwear piece with a matching checkered skirt that comes with a $1,090 price tag.

On her feet, Klum sported a pair of trendy leather lace-up combat boots. The thigh-high shoes featured metallic adornments and a block heel. Combat boots have been a must-have this season for celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shayk and more, as they come in many forms, including flats, platforms and heels. You can find affordable styles with brands like Dr. Martens, Steve Madden and Sam Edelman.

