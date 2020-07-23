Heidi Klum’s Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals Are Perfect For Social Distancing

Heidi Klum’s take on the “ugly” sandal trend is just as bold and daring as one would expect.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off her studded sandals with a shoe selfie in front of a floor sign marking where to stand in for social distancing. Showing off a fresh neon blue pedicure, her double-strap shoes come from Birkenstock; the design transforms the brand’s signature Arizona silhouette with mixed black and white uppers under layers of studs and embellishments.

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Klum joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Katie Holmes and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

Klum topped off the footwear moment with a selection of layered chain anklet; anklets, too, are having a moment in the celebrity style world. The jewelry became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and has since experienced a regrowth in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

As seen by her social distancing shoe-of-choice, Klum is a fan of Birkenstock designs. The model previously worked with Birkenstock in 2004, forming an exclusive partnership that led to a limited-edition collection of sandals, clogs, and boots inspired by the animals of Africa.

Nowadays, in addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn and as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”