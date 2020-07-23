Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum’s Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals Are Perfect For Social Distancing

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
heidi-klum-style-shoes
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 31 Images

Heidi Klum’s take on the “ugly” sandal trend is just as bold and daring as one would expect.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off her studded sandals with a shoe selfie in front of a floor sign marking where to stand in for social distancing. Showing off a fresh neon blue pedicure, her double-strap shoes come from Birkenstock; the design transforms the brand’s signature Arizona silhouette with mixed black and white uppers under layers of studs and embellishments.

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Klum joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Katie Holmes and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

Related

Two New 'Graffiti' Nike LeBron 17s Are Releasing Soon

Eva Longoria Pops In a Neon Yellow Sports Bra & Leggings With Swift Nikes

Melania Trump Rewears $3,500 Jumpsuit With Her Favorite Pointed-Toe Pumps for White House Meeting

View this post on Instagram

Social distancing 😷🖤

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Klum topped off the footwear moment with a selection of layered chain anklet; anklets, too, are having a moment in the celebrity style world. The jewelry became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and has since experienced a regrowth in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Watch on FN

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

As seen by her social distancing shoe-of-choice, Klum is a fan of Birkenstock designs. The model previously worked with Birkenstock in 2004, forming an exclusive partnership that led to a limited-edition collection of sandals, clogs, and boots inspired by the animals of Africa.

Nowadays, in addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn and as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, too, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang as well as fish-style rubber slippers.

Click through the gallery to find more of Heidi Klum’s most wow-worthy style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad