Heidi Klum Covers Up Her Neon Bikini in a Jersey, Mesh Skirt & Gucci Slides

Heidi Klum cheered on one of her favorite sports teams with her husband Tom Kaulitz today.

The former model and her musician husband dressed up in FC Bayern München jerseys for the soccer team’s game this afternoon, styling their red tops in different ways. While Kaulitz threw the jersey on over athletic shorts, Klum layered the shirt over a white mesh skirt and a neon pink.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge finished off the look with designer slides.

Her Gucci slip-on sandals came coated with bold red strawberries strewn across the thick strap uppers, accented with interlocking double-G logos. The brand’s Pursuit Strawberry GG Supreme slides include environmentally-friendly canvas material on top of molded rubber footbeds. You can find Klum’s choice for relaxed yet fun footwear for $320 at Saks.com.

Gucci Pursuit Strawberry GG Supreme slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Watch on FN

On top of her slides, Klum included her favorite double-strap chain anklet. Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

In addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”