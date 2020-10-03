Heidi Klum’s Balmain Sequin Gold Dress & Black Thigh-High Boots Ensemble Stays True to Her Statement Uniform

Heidi Klum started off her weekend on a sparkling note. The model showed of one of her signature statement looks that is ready for a night out on the town. In the photo from a late-night shoot, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ host wore the Balmain Sequined Embellished Mini Dress.

It features a round neck, structured shoulders, long-sleeves, and a body-conscious fit. The eveningwear piece retails for $1,375 and is available for purchase on Farfetch.com. She paired the dress with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots. They appear to have a rounded toe and a short block heel.

As a footwear staple for fall, many designers including Alexander McQueen, Stuart Weitzman, and Loewe make resembling styles that provide an aesthetically-similar look.

The Project Runway alumna is known for her statement dress (or jumpsuit) and classic shoe uniform. During the 15th season of America’s Got Talent, Klum wore several shimmering ensembles. For the season finale, she opted for a similar Alex Perry golden sequin gown.

Some of her other sequined looks included a pink Alex Perry Dress, which she coordinated with a pair of metallic Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals, and a now sold-out Redemption pink sequin dress during the same season and paired it with her go-to barely-there sandals.