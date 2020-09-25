Heidi Klum’s Optic White Pumps Have a Snakeskin Effect & Straps That Wrap Across the Leg

Heidi Klum paired the coolest lace-up slingback heels with an Alexandre Vauthier polka dot silk-blend minidress.

The minidress, which is on sale now at Matches Fashion for $1,352, is designed out of ultra-lightweight silk satin and features a deep V neckline. With a faux waist tie, the look is balanced out with elasticated cropped sleeves.

On her feet, the “America’s Got Talent” host wore a pair of Attico Venus pumps in a hot-white color like the pair Chrissy Teigen wore earlier this month. The shoes feature a slingback silhouette in snakeskin-embossed leather with a luxe finish. The pair is designed with white ankle wrap ties and retails for $713 at Mytherasa.com.

The “Project Runway” alum completed her outfit with a gold cuff and bracelets along with one of this summer’s hottest accessories, a dainty gold anklet.

Klum has been killing it this summer with her bold fashion ensembles for season 15 of “America’s Got Talent.” Earlier this week, the former model stole the show in a sparkling dress from Australian designer Alex Perry and two-strap heeled sandals with gold chain detailing.

Throughout this season, Klum has worn everything from pink sequin dresses from Redemption to a leopard print suit, and her bold ensembles never tire of luxury heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Moschino and Moika Chiang. Based on her most recent outfits, we see that a statement piece paired with a sleek and strappy heeled sandal is her go-to uniform for this AGT season.