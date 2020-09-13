Heidi Klum Gives the Anklet Trend a Little Extra Love With Moschinos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum has always been a fashionista, but her latest Instagram post, which showcases a photo for Moschino, is outfit goals to the max. Wearing a blue polka-dot mini dress, Klum carried a matching tote and a mini purse with a silver chain.

The “America’s Got Talent” host opted for a pair of blue Moschino slingback pumps with a textured smiley face graphic printed across the outsole.

Klum completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a hot summer trend: layered gold anklets. Anklets have been a popular look in 2020, with celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Alessandria Ambrosia incorporating them into their beach-wear and everyday style.

This summer, Klum has embraced bold patterns, often wearing colorfully textured ensembles for her appearances on AGT.

The German native is known for her unique style and love for bold, statement pieces. From these ensembles, we see that a statement outfit paired with a sleek and strappy heeled sandal is her go-to uniform for this “America’s Got Talent” season.

Before her TV stardom, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Add some polka-dotted statement shoes to your closet by shopping styles inspired by Klum. They can add a playful texture to your everyday look.

