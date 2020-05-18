Re-route my subscription: Click here

Harry Styles’ New “Watermelon Sugar” Video is Full of Suggestive Fruit — and Summer Fashion Inspo

By Shannon Adducci
Styles in the just-released video for "Watermelon Sugar."
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)

So much for social distancing — at least in the world of Harry Styles. The music artist just dropped a new video for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” and it’s a rollicking good time filled with friends, fruit and the kind of touching that’s not recommended in the face of a pandemic.

“This video is dedicated to touching,” is the disclaimer in the first few seconds of the film, with its release date of May 18, 2020 listed below it. The video has Styles romping on a beach blanket with a group of friends while eating and fondling fruit in a highly suggestive way. It’s like a normal beach party, but one that could turn into an orgy at any second.

Fruit and human touching aside, the video is full of summer fashion inspiration that can still be enjoyed at a safe distance, and true to form, Styles offers his own provocative take on even the most tried-and-true looks. Here, five summer trends to take away from the video:

1. Crocheted tanks

The video opens with Styles seated at a fully set table on the beach (it appears to be Malibu), having a breakfast consisting of a slice of watermelon. He’s wearing an orange crocheted tank top trimmed in neon green. It’s a bold, gender-neutral garment that Styles further punctuates with turquoise tinted sunnies, layered necklaces and rings on every finger. The material has long been a summer staple, but with a newfound interest in knitting and crocheting as people stay home, woven textures are likely to make a comeback.

harry styles, harry styles watermelon sugar video, harry styles watermelon sugar
Styles in a crocheted shirt and colorful sunglasses.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)
craig green crochet tank, craig green, harry styles fashion, harry styles watermelon sugar video

To buy: Craig Green men’s crochet tank, $720 (was $1,440)

2. Colorful tinted sunnies

Styles often takes a page from Elton John in his eyewear choices (it’s not the first time), but even his beach buddies can be found wearing their own colorful sunglasses. One particular standout is a pair of fuchsia-tinted frameless specs in a heart shape.

harry styles, harrys styles sunglasses, harry styles watermelon sugar video
Styles in mixed prints and a pair of heart-shaped pink sunglasses.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)
quay sunglasses, harry styles fashion, harry styles watermelon sugar video
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Quay Heartbreaker tinted sunglasses, $22 (was $55)

3. Fruit print bikinis — and matching earrings

Styles’ video has bikini inspiration for just about anyone, but one of the standouts is a white bikini embroidered with strawberries. Paired with a slice of, yes, watermelon, and a pair of cherry earrings, it’s a fruit-forward look.

harry styles, harry styles watermelon sugar, harry styles watermelon sugar video
A strawberry bikini paired with a slice of watermelon on one of Styles’ beach buddies.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)
shopbop, beach riot, harry styles watermelon sugar video, harry styles fashion
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Beach Riot Betsy one piece swimsuit, $154

cherry earrings, cherry earrings zimmermann, harry styles watermelon sugar video, harry styles fashion
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zimmermann

To buy: Zimmermann cherry earrings, $100 (was $195)

4. Floral camp shirts

Styles is no stranger to the the camp shirt, a menswear trend that seems to keep sticking each warm-weather season. The star once again channels Leonardo’s DiCaprio’s floral-shirted Romeo from the ’90s, this time in a yellow vintage daisy print, which he paired with Gucci sunnies.

harry styles, harry styles watermelon sugar video, harry styles fashion
Styles in a floral camp shirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)

harry styles, harry styles fashion, harry styles watermelon sugar, harry styles watermelon sugar video
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

To buy: Nipoaloha Hokusai watermelon camp shirt, $349

Floppy bucket hats

Styles has a penchant for unique prints, and everyone in the “Watermelon Sugar” video is wearing at least one. This vintage-inspired bucket hat is both on trend and practical — soon you might be able to find a face mask to match to one.

harry style, harry styles watermelon sugar video, harry styles fashion
A floppy bucket hat.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SME (on behalf of Columbia)
tory burch, tory burch bucket hat, harry styles fashion, harry styles watermelon sugar video
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: Tory Burch printed bucket hat, $110 (was $178)

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Harry Styles brings his signature high-waisted pants to the “Today” show.

