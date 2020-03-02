Sign up for our newsletter today!

Harry Styles Shows Off an Eye-Catching Red Version of His Favorite Heeled Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
harry styles, green jacket, blue pants, red shoes, new york
Harry Styles
CREDIT: Splash News

Harry Styles is bringing back one of his favorite pairs of boots.

The “Fine Line” singer stepped out late Saturday night after the “Saturday Night Live” after-party wearing an attention-grabbing colorful ensemble. The outfit included a nude button-down top under a pale green blazer, royal blue wide-leg trousers and a white pearl necklace.

harry styles, green jacket, blue pants, red shoes, new york
Harry Styles out in New York in a colorful ensemble, March 1.
CREDIT: Splash News
harry styles, green jacket, blue pants, red shoes, new york
A closer view of Harry Styles’ red shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the former “One Direction” member leveled up his outfit with a pair of red patent leather shoes with rounded stitch detailing; the style included a stacked block heel, continuing the 26-year-old’s lifted footwear streak.

He also favored the bold silhouette when performing for SiriusXM and Pandora in New York on Feb. 28. Styles wore a layered look from Lanvin’s fall ’20 men’s collection in a white striped top, yellow polka dot sweater vest and navy striped pants; the same red shoes can be seen peeking out from under the long hem of his pant leg. His Gucci Ebal boots boast a 1.75-inch heel with an almond-toe, retailing at Ssense.com for $1,250.

Related

Harry Styles Brings His Signature High-Waisted Pants & a Pink Blazer to the 'Today' Show

Charity Works: Hytest Partners With Veterans Organization That Builds Adapted Homes + More News

Billie Eilish Takes Her Oversize Style to London in $1.6K Crystal-Embellished Gucci Sneakers

harry styles, lanvin, yellow top, blue pants, red shoes, siriusxm
Harry Styles at a performance for SiriusXM and Pandora, Feb. 28.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lanvin

gucci, red ebal boots, boots

Buy: Gucci Ebal Boots $1,250
Buy it

Styles was spotted in the boots back in October 2019 at The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s exhibition in London, as shared by a fan account on Twitter. He also sported the boot in a pale pink colorway to match his iconic sheep-printed sweater vest after his SNL rehearsals in November 2019 and in a white shade for his Brit Awards after-party ensemble with a Marc Jacobs suit.

harry styles, sheep, vest, pink, boots, gucci, blue
Harry Styles leaves “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals, Nov. 13, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
Harry Styles, yellow pantsuit, marc jacobs suit, white boots, celebrity style, purple shirt, partying at The Box Night Club in Soho, London until 2.20am after The 2020 Brit Awards.Harry was partying at The Soho night club along with Kendall Jenner, Lizzo & Naomi Campbell.Harry was wearing a bright yellow suit similar to those worn in the movies by The Mask & The Joker in Batman.Pictured: Harry StylesRef: SPL5149977 190220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: WP Pix / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Harry Styles parties at a London nightclub on Feb. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
Harry Styles, white boots, mens heels, celebrity style, brit awards after party
A close-up look at Harry Styles’ white boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear that imitate that of Harry Styles’, shop our selection of chic heeled boots for men.

florsheim mens boots

To Buy: Florsheim Duke Dress Boots, $135 

 

vince heel boots

To Buy: Vince Fullington Boots, $195. 

old west heeled boots

To Buy: Old West Boots Nashville Boot, $66

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Harry Styles Continues His Androgynous Style Streak in a Marc Jacobs Women’s Suit & Heels for Men

Harry Styles Breaks With Conformity, Makes a Case for Men’s Mary Janes

Harry Styles Brings His Signature High-Waisted Pants & a Pink Blazer to the ‘Today’ Show

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad