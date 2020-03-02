Harry Styles Shows Off an Eye-Catching Red Version of His Favorite Heeled Boots

Harry Styles is bringing back one of his favorite pairs of boots.
The “Fine Line” singer stepped out late Saturday night after the “Saturday Night Live” after-party wearing an attention-grabbing colorful ensemble. The outfit included a nude button-down top under a pale green blazer, royal blue wide-leg trousers and a white pearl necklace.
For footwear, the former “One Direction” member leveled up his outfit with a pair of red patent leather shoes with rounded stitch detailing; the style included a stacked block heel, continuing the 26-year-old’s lifted footwear streak.
He also favored the bold silhouette when performing for SiriusXM and Pandora in New York on Feb. 28. Styles wore a layered look from Lanvin’s fall ’20 men’s collection in a white striped top, yellow polka dot sweater vest and navy striped pants; the same red shoes can be seen peeking out from under the long hem of his pant leg. His Gucci Ebal boots boast a 1.75-inch heel with an almond-toe, retailing at Ssense.com for $1,250.
Styles was spotted in the boots back in October 2019 at The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s exhibition in London, as shared by a fan account on Twitter. He also sported the boot in a pale pink colorway to match his iconic sheep-printed sweater vest after his SNL rehearsals in November 2019 and in a white shade for his Brit Awards after-party ensemble with a Marc Jacobs suit.
