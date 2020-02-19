Harry Styles Continues His Androgynous Style Streak in a Marc Jacobs Women’s Suit & Heels for Men

When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles keeps breaking gender norms.

At the Sony Brit Awards after-party in London last night, the 26-year-old pop star sported a Marc Jacobs spring ’20 women’s look, choosing a three-piece, mustard-colored suit that came with a matching silky purple blouse.

Harry Styles out and about in London after the Brit Awards in a Marc Jacobs look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The One Direction alum kept the androgyny going with his footwear, choosing a pair of men’s heels. On his feet, Styles wore a pair of white almond-toe boots that appeared to have a block heel of about two inches.

Harry Styles parties at a London nightclub on Feb. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Harry Styles’ white boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Heels for men have become increasingly popular, appearing in boot form in the fall ’20 collections of top designers such as Christian Louboutin, Rick Owens and Dries Van Noten. And Styles, a longtime fan of the extra height, isn’t the only A-lister to approve. Other proponents of men’s heels include Jared Leto, Shawn Mendes and Swae Lee, the latter of whom has collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti on a line of men’s shoes with a romantic twist.

But it’s not just men’s heels that have gained traction lately: In general, the line between men’s and women’s apparel and footwear has become increasingly fluid in recent years, with Gen Zers leading the way.

“Gender norms are changing and we are seeing that in products such as Crocs, Vans, Dr. Martens, Birkenstocks. They are easy and gender neutral,” said The NPD Group’s Beth Goldstein at FN Platform in Las Vegas earlier this month. “Gen Z is much more open to this fluidity, so brands that traditionally market to gender will face that challenge.”

