Harry Styles Brings His Signature High-Waisted Pants & a Pink Blazer to the ‘Today’ Show

Harry Styles continued his androgynous style streak today during a performance on the “Today” show, which is shot in New York.

The pop star, 26, channeled ’70s flair in what’s become something of a signature look for him: a blazer and extremely high-waisted pants. For a colorful and slightly feminine touch, Styles selected a ballet pink blazer, which he layered over a blue button-down and a black-and-white polka-dot necktie. His pants appeared to be a brownish-purple color.

Harry Styles wears Gucci on “Today” on Feb. 26. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

On his feet, the former One Direction member sported a pair of white boots with an almond toe; they appeared to be fabricated from patent leather. The outfit was head-to-toe Gucci.

Harry Styles wears Gucci on “Today” on Feb. 26. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Harry Styles’ white boots. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Styles puts together his headline-making ensembles with the assistance of stylist Harry Lambert. He has become known for his gender neutral looks that manage to straddle the line between feminine and masculine in a David Bowie-esque manner.

While most stores still have men’s and women’s departments, gender boundaries have become increasingly less clear-cut when it comes to fashion — thanks both to stars such as Styles, Swae Lee and Billy Porter as well as to the openness of younger generations.

“Gender norms are changing and we are seeing that in products such as Crocs, Vans, Dr. Martens, Birkenstocks. They are easy and gender neutral,” said The NPD Group’s Beth Goldstein at FN Platform in Las Vegas earlier this month. “Gen Z is much more open to this fluidity, so brands that traditionally market to gender will face that challenge.”

