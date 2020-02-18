Harry Style Breaks With Conformity, Makes a Case for Men’s Mary Janes

Harry Styles takes every look to the next level, blurring the lines when it comes to any traditional norms of masculine and feminine dressing.
The “Adore You” singer walked the red carpet of the 2020 Brit Awards in London earlier today, layering a tailored burgundy suit over a purple sweater; under the eggplant-colored top, Styles chose a lace-trim collared top with baby blue cuffs popping out of the sleeves. He accented the look with a white pearl necklace, balancing the tailored shape of the suit with the vintage chicness of the accessories.
The finishing touch on his unparalleled look was a set of classic shoes: Mary Jane flats, a silhouette historically favored by girls and women since the Brown Shoe Company coined the term in the early 1900s. Styles followed the lead of creative director Alessandro Michele, who paired the shoes with trousers and a sweater during the Gucci men’s fall ’20 show in Milan; the black leather style features cutouts on the forefront, a low-profile heel and a cross-foot strap, a signature of the silhouette.
While Styles decided to match the shoe with a textured cream sock, the Mary Jane style covered a knit pair on the runway.
On top of his arrival look, Styles went with two more bold ensembles at the award show; he chose a glittering set for his on-stage outfit with a button-up top, suspenders, matching leaf-adorned textured pants and a pair of sheer lace gloves as he performed his ballad “Falling.”
The third, shared by writer Evan Ross Katz on Twitter, was also pulled from the runway. This time it was a look from Marc Jacobs’ spring ’20 show: a bright yellow three-piece suit and a tulle violet bow-neck blouse underneath. It was worn by a female model on the runway at New York Fashion Week last September.
The Brit Awards is far from Styles’ first occasion wearing footwear typically deemed for women, though. As co-host of the 2019 Met Gala, he again chose a Gucci design topped with frilly lace sleeves and a sheer bodice for a gender-nonconforming look finished with a pearl drop earring and block-heeled leather boots. He wore a similarly heeled style with a bold suit while out in London in May of 2017, too.
