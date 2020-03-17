Harry Styles Wears Nothing But Fishnet Tights and Heeled Gucci Loafers for ‘Beauty Papers’ Cover

Harry Styles continues to up the ante with his edgy fashion statements.
The “Fine Line” singer posed for British magazine Beauty Papers wearing nothing but fishnet tights and a pair of heeled loafers. The 1.25-inch block heeled and embossed leather pair from Gucci includes a squared-off toe and fringed fold-over detailing. Stripped-back versions of the loafer retail for $890 at Saks.com.
Modeling a full face of makeup, he then layered on a few more pieces of clothing as he paired his loafers with a full suit, also from Gucci, in addition to black latex gloves.
The caption of both posts provides an important message to remember: “‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are.”
The 26-year-old oftentimes eschews gender conformity and chooses outfits and footwear that could be considered gender fluid. The “Falling” singer elevates his ensembles with anything from bold patterns to bright colors, with a set of his favorite $1,250 Gucci Ebal heeled boots.
Shop these heeled loafers inspired by Harry Styles’ bold choice.
