Harry Styles Wears Nothing But Fishnet Tights and Heeled Gucci Loafers for ‘Beauty Papers’ Cover

By Claudia Miller
Harry Styles, womens suit, marc jacobs spring 2020, yellow pantsuit, white boots, celebrity style, purple shirt, seen at The Box in SohoHarry Styles out and about, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020Wearing Marc Jacobs same outfit as catwalk model *10407035z
Harry Styles
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Harry Styles continues to up the ante with his edgy fashion statements.

The “Fine Line” singer posed for British magazine Beauty Papers wearing nothing but fishnet tights and a pair of heeled loafers. The 1.25-inch block heeled and embossed leather pair from Gucci includes a squared-off toe and fringed fold-over detailing. Stripped-back versions of the loafer retail for $890 at Saks.com.

gucci loafers, mens

Buy: Gucci Leather Loafer $890
Buy it

Modeling a full face of makeup, he then layered on a few more pieces of clothing as he paired his loafers with a full suit, also from Gucci, in addition to black latex gloves.

The caption of both posts provides an important message to remember: “‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are.”

The 26-year-old oftentimes eschews gender conformity and chooses outfits and footwear that could be considered gender fluid. The “Falling” singer elevates his ensembles with anything from bold patterns to bright colors, with a set of his favorite $1,250 Gucci Ebal heeled boots.

Harry Styles', gucci, suit, pink blazer, high-waisted trousers, Today' TV show, New York, USA - 26 Feb 2020
Harry Styles wears Gucci on “Today” on Feb. 26.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Harry Styles, yellow pantsuit, marc jacobs suit, white boots, celebrity style, purple shirt, partying at The Box Night Club in Soho, London until 2.20am after The 2020 Brit Awards.Harry was partying at The Soho night club along with Kendall Jenner, Lizzo & Naomi Campbell.Harry was wearing a bright yellow suit similar to those worn in the movies by The Mask & The Joker in Batman.Pictured: Harry StylesRef: SPL5149977 190220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: WP Pix / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Harry Styles parties at a London nightclub on Feb. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
Harry Styles, 40th Brit Awards, Arrivals, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020
Harry Styles in Gucci Mary Janes at the 2020 Britt Awards in London.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shop these heeled loafers inspired by Harry Styles’ bold choice.

ferragamo, loafers

To Buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Bleecker Loafers, $695

cole haan, loafers

To Buy: Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafers, $93 was $158

clarks, loafers

To Buy: Clarks Pace Barnes Loafers, $40

