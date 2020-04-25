Halsey Gives Sailor Moon’s Schoolgirl Uniform Her Own Cosplay Twist

Halsey is continuing her streak of cosplay-style ensembles with a bold new look.

The “Without Me” singer chose an outfit that echoes the signature look of “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel. Halsey channeled the series’ lead character’s take on a schoolgirl uniform with a white crop top, red necktie and green pleated skirt.

She topped the outfit off with a set of thigh-high white stockings. The songstress captioned the post with a lyric from her song “Alanis’ Interlude” featuring singer Alanis Morissette, saying: “Bad news, think I’ll prolly die before I have you.”

Halsey’s anime-inspired ensemble follows another manga-style look that the 25-year-old modeled on April 21. The outfit consisted of a pink and white wig that matched a crop top, a pleated mini skirt with striped accents at the hem and a pair of knee-length, lace-up pink boots with a lifted lug sole.

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018; she also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

