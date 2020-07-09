Halsey Struts in a Dramatic Neon Gown With White Booties

Halsey is partnering with Magnum ice cream to encourage self-expression and individuality.

The “Without Me” songstress debuted her campaign for the brand on her Instagram last night, strutting into the frame in a dramatic ruffled tulle dress with a high-leg slit and floor-sweeping hem. The star then gave the evening gown an edgier twist with her addition of sharply pointed-toe white booties, set atop a tall heel.

She captioned the post: “I’m so happy to be partnered with @Magnum ice cream for this campaign that encourages people to embrace their individuality. My hope with this campaign is that it can inspire people to proudly flaunt who they are, because without self-expression and the amplification of unique voices there is no art, and no artists. #TrueToPleasure #magnumpartner.”

Halsey is known for straying from the norm when it comes to her personal fashion repertoire, often opting for the bold. During quarantine, the singer entertained fans with a streak of cosplay-style ensembles. One of her outfits echoed the signature look of “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel. She channeled the series’ lead character’s take on a schoolgirl uniform with a white crop top, red necktie and green pleated skirt.

Watch on FN

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018. She also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

Flip through the gallery to find more of Halsey’s most sizzling looks over the years.