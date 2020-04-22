Halsey Looks Like an Anime Character in Her Crop Top, Miniskirt & Trendy Boots

Halsey’s latest outfit takes serious inspiration from the anime world.

The 25-year-old pop star posed on Instagram on April 21 wearing a pink and white look complete with a wig to match. Halsey sported a white crop top with a pink bow accent and a pleated miniskirt with striped accents at the hem.

The “Without Me” hit maker completed her character-like ensemble with a pair of knee-length pink boots that lace all the way up. The shoes boasted a lug sole, a feature that’s been trending in recent months.

Lugs became must-haves for “It” girls thanks in large part to Prada. The label’s fall ’19 Monolith boots with attached ankle pouches gained popularity among celebrities such as Ciara, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, and were a favorite among attendees throughout fashion month in September and October. Then, the brand came out with chunky-soled rain boots in springlike colors, including a shade similar to Halsey’s eye-catching boots. The clunky, somewhat post-apocalyptic look only seems poised to gain even more ground as the current stay-at-home culture changes how we approach fashion.

While Halsey’s lug sole boots were right on trend, the “Bad at Love” singer isn’t all that concerned about following what’s hot. Indeed, Halsey marches to the beat of her own drum, sartorially speaking — taking risks on the red carpet in dramatic prints, unexpected silhouettes and otherworldly makeup. The A-lister puts together her outfits for public appearances with the assistance of celebrity stylist Zoe Costello, who also works with Migos hip-hip trio Quavo, Offset and Takeoff as well as rapper Tyga.

