Halsey Does the Western Trend in Baby Blue Cowboy Boots & Floral Minidress

Halsey had a girls night out on Thursday. The “You Should Be Sad” singer was spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., wearing a prairie-chic outfit.

The artist chose a floral-print minidress detailed with puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. To complete the look, Halsey opted for baby blue cowboy boots.

Halsey opts for a prairie-chic dress and baby blue cowboy boots for girls night out. CREDIT: Mega

The Western trend peaked in fall 2018. Isabel Marant’s entire Paris Fashion Week show was filled with fringe boots and metal toe-caps galore. Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Chloé boots came with Western shaped heels in embossed metal, and Pierre Hardy did the ultimate city cowboy boot in matte red leather, for example.

And the trend has certaintly continued over recent seasons, seeing fans in Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez.

Related Halsey Struts in a Dramatic Neon Gown With White Booties J-Lo, Sofia Richie + More Stars Who Can't Get Enough of Funky Tie-Dye Style Halsey Gives Sailor Moon's Schoolgirl Uniform Her Own Cosplay Twist

While many have styled the Western boot with other current fashion trends — whether it be Jenner’s tailored trousers or Hadid’s high-neck dress — Hasley stayed true to Western wear. Her boots were traditional in the sense that they were detailed in pull-tabs, signature stitching, a high shaft and a pointed capped-toe.

Watch on FN

Halsey steps out with friends at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. CREDIT: Mega

Halsey’s latest looks have been all about bikinis while quarantining at home. She’s also had a streak of wearing cosplay-style ensembles. One of her outfits echoed the signature look of “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel. She channeled the series’ lead character’s take on a schoolgirl uniform with a white crop top, red necktie and green pleated skirt.

Halsey released her third studio album, “Manic,” in January and kicked-off off her world tour in February and March, hitting arenas across Europe and the U.K. The star was supposed to make her away across North America this summer, but in May, she announced the postponment of the Manic Tour. She has since reschuled the dates to take place in 2021.

In the meantime, Halsey has been busy as a Magnum ice cream sponsor. She also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

Flip through the gallery to find more of Halsey’s looks over the years.