Halle Berry’s Thong Sandals Offset Her Little Black Dress & Chic Beret on Set

Halle Berry showed off her edgy side on the set of a photoshoot in Los Angeles this week.

Spotted out with a slew of cameramen on Monday, the “Catwoman” star modeled a bold look that teamed a little black coat-style dress with a matching black leather beret and see-through blue oversize sunglasses.

Halle Berry on set for a photoshoot in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: MEGA

Halle Berry on set for a photoshoot in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Halle Berry’s thong-toe sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

As she moved around set, the actress stayed comfortable in a pair of nude thong-toe sandals. The off-duty footwear style resembles designs from Bernardo with its knotted front design and layered straps. Finished off with a flat sole and exposed white stitching, the brand’s Miami silhouette retails for $118 and is available at Zappos.com.

Bernardo Miami sandals in Blush Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bernardo

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. It also continues a return of relaxed apparel and fashion taking over the industry as stay-at-home style becomes the new normal.

Related Reese Witherspoon Channels Dolly Parton to Announce Country Music Competition Series Cardi B Defies Summer Heat in a Leather Dress With an Accessory Celebs Love Alessandra Ambrosio's Big-Toe Sandals & Denim Cut-Offs Have Boho-Chic Appeal

As for Berry herself, thong-toe sandals are just one of many footwear designs in her rotation. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Watch on FN

Beyond her own personal style, Halle Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who can’t get enough of their thong-toe sandals.