Halle Berry’s 6-Year-Old Son Masters Walking In Heels Better Than All of Us

Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order during the city’s coronavirus safety initiatives leaves plenty of time to get started on spring cleaning or rummaging through your closets. Halle Berry caught on to this idea and broke out stylish boots — but she wasn’t the one trying them on.

On the 12th day of her home quarantine, the “Catwoman” star shared a video of her 6-year-old son Maceo Martinez mastering the art of walking in heels. Maceo, whom she shares with her ex-husband and French actor Olivier Martinez, tucked the pants of his plaid blue pajamas set into his mom’s sleek white heeled-boots. The mid-calf pair includes an elongated pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

He then not only walks with easy, but he also manages to walk smoothly up the stairs in the teetering pair, a feat that even experienced heel lovers still have to be conscious about.

Berry continuously updates fans throughout her isolation period during the current coronavirus.

On day 10, the actress shared a relatable post that reads: “Sometimes I take a bath because it’s harder to drink wine in the shower.”

If you’re a fan of Berry’s boots that were borrowed by her son, check out our similar picks.

