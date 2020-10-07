Halle Berry Does the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend To Send a Strong Message

Halle Berry made one of the most disputed moves in the footwear realm today to send a strong message.

The “Catwoman” star took to Instagram this morning to support the movement to get out the vote this election season, using her outfit as a powerful tool. Posed in a cozy oversize sweater dress, the actress slipped on a set of studded suede cage sandals over memorable socks.

The socks come from Fun Socks collaboration with I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout during election years. The pair comes branded with the organization’s name stitched across a black top strap with semi-sheer fabric beneath, creating a high-fashion piece of legwear.

With a portion of proceeds benefiting the organization, the Fun Socks x I am a voter. Socks retail for just $14 at FunSocks.com.

Fun Socks x I am a voter. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fun Socks

Fun Socks is just one of many brands doing their part to get out the vote this election season. Major names like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Coach, Reebok and more have released their versions of election-related efforts including footwear, apparel and donations. From Courteney Cox to Lady Gaga and even Michelle Obama, many stars across all industries are also encouraging voter turnout amidst the pandemic and changed environment.

As for Halle Berry herself, thong-toe sandals are just one of many footwear designs in her rotation. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Halle Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

