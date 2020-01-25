Hailey Bieber Hits the Gym in Adidas Kicks and Oversized Sweatshirt

Hailey Bieber was spotted in a laidback ensemble on her way to a workout in Los Angeles this morning.

The 23-year-old model wore an oversized purple zip-up sweatshirt with bright blue pipe detailing around the collar. She styled the cozy outerwear with a pair of simple black leggings and wore her hair in a top bun.

Bieber opted for a pair of black Adidas Falcon sneakers. The shoes have a mesh and suede upper construction, a lightweight EVA midsole, and a chunky rubber outer sole. These ’90’s inspired running sneakers feature a stabilizing torsion system for foot support and a lace-up detailing across the front.

Hailey Bieber on her way to the gym in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The brand’s sneakers appear to be a staple in the stylish supermodel’s wardrobe. Known for her effortlessly chic, street style looks, Bieber was recently spotted wearing her new Adidas x Ivy Park sneakers while strolling around Los Angeles. Throughout 2019, the 23-year-old frequently styling the brand’s white sneaker for daytime, ranging from pairing her Stan Smith with satin pajamas to stepping out in these retro pair of Adidas Ozweego sneakers which she wore with an oversized flannel.

While the model tends to frequently gravitate towards the same few brands, including Nike for her go-to Air Force One shoes, she seems to be fairly brand-agnostic when choosing sneakers.