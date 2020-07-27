Hailey Bieber Teams Adidas Track Pants With These $1150 Sneakers for a Casual Sunday Drive With Justin Bieber

No one does dress down quite like Hailey Baldwin. Out for a casual Sunday drive with hubby Justin Bieber at the weekend she wore your regular casual Sunday attire of track pants and sweater.

However, she teamed them with a not so regular pair of $1150 sneakers.

Justin Bieber posted an image of the stylish pair on his Instagram Stories, yesterday, Sunday. The duo were pictured beside his Lamborghini.

Hailey Baldwin teams track pants with $1100 Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers for a casual Sunday drive with Justin Bieber. CREDIT: Justin Bieber / Instagram

The kicks in question are by luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton and designed for the house by Fabrizio Viti. Viti creates most of the Louis Vuitton womenswear shoes. Sneakers included.

Fun fact: Viti also has his own namesake brand. More girly and whimsical than sporty, Viti’s favorite flower, the daisy is a signature motif.

CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

To Buy: Louis Vuitton Archlight Sneakers Vivier Viv Ranger Boots, $1,150.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visited Kanye West in Wyoming earlier this weekend.

When it comes to Baldwin’s typical style, she can often be found in ’90s-inspired pieces. In addition to these Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers, her off-duty shoe wardrobe includes some rather less expensive styles from Dr. Martens, Nike and Adidas. She also favors more elegant footwear by designers such as Amina Muaddi, Off-White and Saint Laurent. Bieber typically tends to go with sneakers, reaching for West’s Yeezy styles along with Off-White x Nike collaborations and New Balance styles.

