Hailey Baldwin Styles Head-To-Toe Saint Laurent Look In Latex Leggings & Chain-Embellished Pumps

By Elisa Lewittes
Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit As she visits stylist Maeve Reilly’s office. MANDATORY BYLINE RACHPOOT/MEGA. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716398_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Known for her ultra-chic street style, Hailey Baldwin shared another sleek and shiny ensemble on Friday while visiting her stylist’s office in Los Angeles. She opted for a head-to-toe black look with all of the pieces from Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit As she visits stylist Maeve Reilly’s office. MANDATORY BYLINE RACHPOOT/MEGA. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716398_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
The model wore the French luxury label’s $4,890 Biker Jacket in Smooth Leather with the brand’s Lavallière-Neck Sleeveless Blouse in the Dotted Silk colorway underneath, which retails for $1,090, and the designer’s $890 high-rise latex leggings.  To accessorize these edgy pieces, the TV host chose the Saint Laurent Monogram belt with gold hardware and a silver buckle. The croc-embossed piece retails for $495 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. She polished the look with the $2,490 Elise Shoulder Bag, which features a trendy baguette silhouette and a glossy patent leather finish.

Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit As she visits stylist Maeve Reilly’s office. MANDATORY BYLINE RACHPOOT/MEGA. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber dons a black latex YSL outfit. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716398_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at her Saint Laurent shoes.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, Baldwin finished off the Matrix-inspired ensemble with a pair of Saint Laurent ST Sulpice Pumps in Grosgrain Canvas. These shoes feature a 100% viscose construction with a 3.7-inch cone stiletto heel and a pointed toe with curb-chain trimmed square plaque across the toe. These high heels retail for $845 and are available for purchase on ysl.com.

hailey baldwin, justin bieber, coat, leather coat, pants, crop top, sneakers, nike, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old chose a similar edgy outerwear option. She styled this trendy leather trench coat from Saks Potts with coordinating flared pants from Meryll Rogge, a shoulder handbag from By Far, and her go-to Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.

In Oct. 2020, Baldwin wore a similar head-to-toe ensemble from Saint Laurent in autumnal hues. She opted for the French label’s Double Breasted Trench coat, another pair of the high-rise latex leggings, and teamed the date night outfit with Anais Leather Pumps in the Opyum Red colorway from Saint Laurent. They retail for $795 and still are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

When she isn’t wearing her beloved white sneakers or pointed-toe pumps, the model often chooses footwear styles including her Nike Dunk Low sneakers or The Row Zip-Up  Combat Boots.

To embrace Hailey Baldwin’s sophisticated style, shop these similar embellished pumps to elevate your look.

Coach-Waverly-Pumps

To Buy: Coach Waverly Pumps, $195.

Badgley-Mischka-Cher-Pumps

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Cher Pumps, $225.

Schutz-Cierra-Pumps

To Buy: Schutz Cierra Pumps, $138.

Click through this gallery to see how Hailey Baldwin and other celebrities style this trendy designer’s shoes. 

 

