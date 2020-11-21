Hailey Baldwin Styles Head-To-Toe Saint Laurent Look In Latex Leggings & Chain-Embellished Pumps

Known for her ultra-chic street style, Hailey Baldwin shared another sleek and shiny ensemble on Friday while visiting her stylist’s office in Los Angeles. She opted for a head-to-toe black look with all of the pieces from Saint Laurent.

Hailey Baldwin on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA The model wore the French luxury label’s $4,890 Biker Jacket in Smooth Leather with the brand’s Lavallière-Neck Sleeveless Blouse in the Dotted Silk colorway underneath, which retails for $1,090, and the designer’s $890 high-rise latex leggings. To accessorize these edgy pieces, the TV host chose the Saint Laurent Monogram belt with gold hardware and a silver buckle. The croc-embossed piece retails for $495 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. She polished the look with the $2,490 Elise Shoulder Bag, which features a trendy baguette silhouette and a glossy patent leather finish.

Here’s a closer look at her Saint Laurent shoes. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, Baldwin finished off the Matrix-inspired ensemble with a pair of Saint Laurent ST Sulpice Pumps in Grosgrain Canvas. These shoes feature a 100% viscose construction with a 3.7-inch cone stiletto heel and a pointed toe with curb-chain trimmed square plaque across the toe. These high heels retail for $845 and are available for purchase on ysl.com.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old chose a similar edgy outerwear option. She styled this trendy leather trench coat from Saks Potts with coordinating flared pants from Meryll Rogge, a shoulder handbag from By Far, and her go-to Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.

In Oct. 2020, Baldwin wore a similar head-to-toe ensemble from Saint Laurent in autumnal hues. She opted for the French label’s Double Breasted Trench coat, another pair of the high-rise latex leggings, and teamed the date night outfit with Anais Leather Pumps in the Opyum Red colorway from Saint Laurent. They retail for $795 and still are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

When she isn’t wearing her beloved white sneakers or pointed-toe pumps, the model often chooses footwear styles including her Nike Dunk Low sneakers or The Row Zip-Up Combat Boots.

