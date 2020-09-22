Hailey Baldwin’s Workout Style Includes Biker Shorts, Peek-a-Boo Mesh Top & Nikes

Hailey Baldwin showed off her on-trend workout style as she refueled with a post-sweat smoothie in Los Angeles this week.

Spotted leaving her local juice joint, the model opted for an all-black ensemble for the workout, sourcing a few of her pieces from a recognizable brand. Matched to a mesh-paneled black form-fitting athletic shirt, Baldwin selected Nike biker shorts for her bottoms of the day; the Swoosh line’s Leg-A-See shorts utlizie a high-waisted design and moisture-wicking fabric for comfort with a retail price of just $40 online.

Hailey Baldwin grabs a post-workout smoothie in Los Angeles, Sept. 21. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s sleek black Nike sneakers. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

As for footwear, the media personality continued the monochromatic appeal of her ensemble in shoes also from Nike. The style came set atop a curved chunky white outsole, offering lightweight support and an underfoot boost; it also featured a unique lifted tongue with soft material for stretch and flexibility around the anklet, complete with a textured outsole for added grip.

Similar styles of Swoosh-branded sneakers retail from $65 to $120 at Nike.com.

Baldwin wore a similar pair of Nike sneakers for an outing with husband Justin Bieber back in August. At the time, the model decided to pair the two-tonne kicks to a black crop top and blue shorts whereas Bieber went with bold Foam Runners from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy collection.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 25. CREDIT: Broadimage/Mega

When she does not have Nike sneakers on her feet, Hailey Baldwin’s own shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger with ads alongside Jaden Smith for Levi’s this summer. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

