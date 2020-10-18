Hailey Baldwin Pulled Off This Major Trend Again For Justin Bieber’s SNL Performance

Leather is fashion’s favorite textile for fall and Hailey Baldwin can’t get enough of it.

The model wore the trend yet again last night to see her husband, Justin Bieber, perform live on “Saturday Night Live.” Her stylist, Maeve Reilly, continues to keep Hailey current by dressing her in outfits with leather elements. For the evening, Baldwin dressed high-to-low in a $2,095 open-back black leather dress from Magda Butrym a zebra bag from Bottega Veneta and $169 heels from Femme LA.

Hailey Baldwin’s outfit for “Saturday Night” Live on Oct. 17, 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin's Instagram

Baldwin opted for the LA footwear brand’s Luce Minimale silhouette in the Metallic Vegan Python Noche colorway, available on Femme.la. She topped off her look with necklaces from Fallon Jewelry, Anita Ko Jewelry and a $150 leather face mask from Akings NY.

Earlier this week, Baldwin was spotted wearing leather leggings and lug-soled combat boots carrying the same $2,950 zebra Bottega Veneta Pouch she was seen clutching on Saturday night.

Watch on FN

The famous fashion influencer continues to be dressed in Bottega Veneta, one of the buzziest labels thanks to Daniel Lee’s contemporary creative touch he’s infused into the brand since 2018. Maeve Reilly, Baldwin’s stylist, shared a photo on Instagram showing off the 23-year-old model’s latest off-duty look from yesterday, complete with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a yellow $9,450 Teddy Shearling Coat from Bottega Veneta.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To buy: Bottega Veneta Teddy Shearling Coat, $9,450; Farfetch.com.

Spice up your fall wardrobe with some leather staples. Whether you opt for a statement piece like a leather dress or pair of pants, an animal print clutch or a new pair of strappy shoes, take a look at a few items inspired by Hailey Baldwin’s SNL look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

To buy: H&M Faux Leather Dress, $35; Hm.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

To buy: Shein Zebra Print Baguette Bag, $10; Us.shein.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To buy: Nine West Nolan Heeled Strappy Sandals, $70, Was $90; Ninewest.com.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Click through the gallery to discover more celebs wearing Bottega Veneta.