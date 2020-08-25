Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Budget Bottega’ Mules by This Emerging Vegan Shoe Label Cost Just $159

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin is well known for her love of Bottega Veneta footwear. But at upwards of $1000 it’s an expensive habit to maintain. Happily though, for those of us with regular person budgets, she also has an affordable alternative in her footwear repertoire.

On Monday in Beverly Hills, she gave us what our wardrobes have been waiting for. Hailey Baldwin wore a pair of ‘budget Bottega’ mules by emerging vegan shoe label Femme LA which cost just $159.

Hailey Baldwin wears Sicilian Slippers by Femme LA. CREDIT: Mega

She teamed the brand’s Sicilian Slippers with a pair of distressed jeans and gray vest top.

Femme LA is is already the secret weapon of influencers including Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. Baldwin herself owns at least two pairs and debuted the label’s square toe Vignette Mules only last month.

All Femme LA’s shoes are crafted from vegan materials and made in small brand owned and operated factories in the U.S. and abroad. According to brand founder, Janis Tello, “we reuse or repurpose materials that would otherwise be considered waste and transform them into footwear and clothing.”

An antidote to mass production and fast fashion, shoes are generally made as orders come in via the website. Even the tags and boxes are all 100% biodegradable and crafted from recyclable materials.

Hailey Baldwin wears Sicilian Slippers by Femme LA. CREDIT: Mega

Janis Tello is a single mother-of-two, who. While she’s California born and bred, the CEO and designer, of Colombian, Russian and Dominican origin, didn’t come from a wealthy background. “I come from an economically challenged environment where fashion wasn’t really a priority, or something, we put too much importance over,” she says on her website.

“Shelter and food were at the top of the list. If we had a decent pair of shoes without holes, and the basics, we were, well, happy.”

Hailey Baldwin wears Sicilian Slippers by Femme LA. CREDIT: Mega

With no formal design training, the self-starter kicked off her would-be career making clothes and accessories for her dolls as a child and “sketching things I only dreamed of having like gowns, shoes to dream cars and homes.”

However, while she admits it hasn’t been an easy ride, Tello is proof that hard work and perseverance pays off.

CREDIT: Femme LA

To Buy: Femme LA Sicilian Slipper, $159.

CREDIT: Femme LA

To Buy: Femme LA Vignette Mule, $169.

Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from her Nike Dunk Low pair, her go-to sneaker silhouette is the Swoosh brand’s classic Air Force 1 ’07 style. The model has also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s shoe style.