Hailey Baldwin’s Tie-Dye Set & Classic Nikes Are the Perfect Comfy-Chic Combo

Hailey Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber explored the West Coast on a views-filled road trip this weekend.

The model took to Instagram to show snaps from their travels, posing next to her beau in a desert setting. For her time spent on the road, Baldwin stayed comfortable in a black and white tie-dye set consisting of a matching long-sleeve tee and flowy pants.

As for footwear, the 23-year-old opted for all-white sneakers courtesy of Nike — keeping in line with her previous style in the Air Force 1 ’07. Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the Air Force 1 has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for the past couple years. The “Drop the Mic” co-host teams them with everything from casual looks to fancier ensembles. She most recently chose the flight for her plane ride to Italy last week. The model descended the plane after landing at Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport in Sardinia, Italy. she de-boarded in a protective face mask, a vintage sweatshirt Warner Bros. accented with a Bugs Bunny design and classic black biker shorts that came down to mid-thigh.

Hailey Baldwin steps off a private plane at Olbia Airport in Italy, June 23. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Baldwin has plenty of fashion credentials. Most recently, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year starred in a Levi’s campaign alongside Jaden Smith, pairing the brand’s denim wares with Dr. Martens boots and her beloved Air Force 1s. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from her Air Force 1s, she’s also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.

