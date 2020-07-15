Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to Justin Bieber in a Trendy Tie-Dye Dress & Her Go-To Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin cozied up to husband Justin Bieber yesterday afternoon in the ideal summer outfit combination.

As seen on Bieber’s social media, the model’s easy-going look included a sleeveless tie-dye dress complete with pops of yellow, purple and orange. Baldwin accessorized with a series of layered necklaces for a more glam appeal. On her feet, the media personality went classic-chic in her most beloved pair of all-white sneakers.

The 23-year-old opted for monochromatic low-top sneakers courtesy of Nike — keeping in line with her previous style. Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the Air Force 1 has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for the past couple years. In another photo shared by Bieber, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin posted up in a can’t-miss tie-dye set from her husband’s Drew House brand, and again brought out her Nike sneakers for the group photo.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and ’70s, the pattern was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year. The print — in all its psychedelic glory — has developed into a popular motif among top brands from Versace to Adidas.

Baldwin has plenty of fashion credentials. Most recently, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year starred in a Levi’s campaign alongside Jaden Smith, pairing the brand’s denim wares with Dr. Martens boots and her beloved Air Force 1s. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from her Air Force 1s, she’s also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.

