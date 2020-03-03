Hailey Baldwin Wears the Chunkiest $1,290 Boots With Her Laid-Back Look

Hailey Baldwin grabbed coffee yesterday in an elevated look for the casual outing.

The 23-year-old chose a cropped white tank top paired with light-wash jeans that resemble her favorite pair from Khaite. She stayed warm in an oversized midi-length black coat, finishing the look with a black leather crossbody bag.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, March 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The model took the look up a level in lifted zip-up boots. The front-stitch leather boot is set atop a 2-inch chunky platform with a lifted heel; the utilitarian-style pair from The Row retails currently for $1,290 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Baldwin previously wore the boots from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s ready-to-wear brand on Jan. 16, pairing them with a “Matrix”-inspired outfit including a quilted Bottega Veneta purse and a leather trench coat.

If you’re inspired by the chunky silhouette of Hailey Baldwin’s designer boots, check out these affordable pairs that will boost your everyday ensembles.

To Buy: Vagabond Tara Chelsea Boots, $180

To Buy: Ash Metro Boots, $228

To Buy: Dr. Martens Rometty Boots, $160

