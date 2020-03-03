Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears the Chunkiest $1,290 Boots With Her Laid-Back Look

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
hailey-baldwin-los-angeles
November 2018
October 2018
October 2018
August 2018
View Gallery 11 Images

Hailey Baldwin grabbed coffee yesterday in an elevated look for the casual outing.

The 23-year-old chose a cropped white tank top paired with light-wash jeans that resemble her favorite pair from Khaite. She stayed warm in an oversized midi-length black coat, finishing the look with a black leather crossbody bag.

hailey baldwin, the row, los angeles, black coat, white shirt, jeans
Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, March 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey baldwin, the row, los angeles, black coat, white shirt, jeans
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s chunky boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The model took the look up a level in lifted zip-up boots. The front-stitch leather boot is set atop a 2-inch chunky platform with a lifted heel; the utilitarian-style pair from The Row retails currently for $1,290 at Bergdorf Goodman.

hailey baldwin, the row, los angeles, black coat, white shirt, jeans
Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, March 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey baldwin, the row, los angeles, black coat, white shirt, jeans
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s chunky boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

the row black boots

Buy: The Row Zippered Boot I $1,290
Buy it

Baldwin previously wore the boots from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s ready-to-wear brand on Jan. 16, pairing them with a “Matrix”-inspired outfit including a quilted Bottega Veneta purse and a leather trench coat.

hailey baldwin, los angeles, boots, black, zipper
Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey baldwin, los angeles, boots, black, zipper
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s zip-up boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re inspired by the chunky silhouette of Hailey Baldwin’s designer boots, check out these affordable pairs that will boost your everyday ensembles.

vagabond boots, black boots, chunky

To Buy: Vagabond Tara Chelsea Boots, $180

ash chunky boots, black boots, leather

To Buy: Ash Metro Boots, $228

dr martens, boots, chunky

To Buy: Dr. Martens Rometty Boots, $160

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s favorited combat style boots.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Skateboarding Sneakers for Justin Bieber’s Birthday Celebration

Hailey Baldwin Proves Single Color Dressing Is Undeniably Chic At Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin Wears Your Mom’s Jeans With Your Dad’s Jacket + 6-Inch Heels

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad