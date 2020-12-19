Hailey Baldwin Looks Like Princess Diana in ’90s-Inspired Leggings, Sweatshirt and Sneakers Combo

When it comes to off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin has a look all her own. But in a recent outing in L.A. the model revealed once again her embrace of Princess Diana’s iconic casual fashion from the ’90s, with an oversized black pullover sweatshirt, grey leggings, baseball cap and white sneakers and tube socks.

Hailey Bieber is spotted running errands on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: 007 / MEGA Baldwin’s sweaters are a staple in the ‘Drop The Mic’ host’s wardrobe and she has been spotted in versions, including this T by Alexander Wang option. It retails for $185 and is available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com. For a more affordable alternative, try this style from Richer Poorer. It currently is on sale for $50 at richerpoorer.com. Baldwin’s pants appear strikingly similar to the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Air Brush Legging. This stretchy option from the celebrity-beloved label retails for $82 and is available for purchase on aloyoga.com.

Here’s a closer look at this must-have $90 sneaker.

To emulate the ’90s-inspired aesthetic, the 24-year-old opted for white crew-length socks with her leggings tucked in and polish the errand-running look with her favorite Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. This iconic shoe features a low-top basketball-style silhouette in a crisp all-white leather construction and the label’s signature ‘”swoosh” on the uppers. Buy these classic sneakers for $90 on nike.com.

She finished off her daytime ensemble with her staple gold chain necklace from Fallon Jewelry and a baseball cap from Hommebody.

As her go-to sneaker choice, alongside other stars such as Madison Beer and Ariana Grande, Baldwin continues to show how these highly-coveted shoes pair well with nearly any outfit. Recently, she teamed the trendy footwear option with a grey sweatsuit set alongside a matching green puffer vest and woven handbag from Bottega Veneta.

When she’s not wearing her sleek Nikes, the street style icon can be found wearing various sneaker models from Adidas or a buzzy pair of Air Jordan 1s. For a more sophisticated look, Baldwin often chooses a pair of stilettos from brands, such as Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi, and Jimmy Choo.

