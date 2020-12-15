Hailey Baldwin Elevates Sweats in the Puffiest Vest & 2020’s Biggest Sneaker Trend

Hailey Baldwin gave her sweatsuit an elevated twist last night with a little help from a few of 2020’s biggest names.

The model took to Instagram to show off a unique take on off-duty attire, layering a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants under a Bottega Veneta vest. The $2,600 puffy green design added a pop of color to the look that echoed into Baldwin’s quilted handbag from the hit Italian brand. Title the Mini Jodie purse, the handbag retails for $1,790 on the brand’s website.

In addition to her Bottega Veneta designs, Baldwin also tapped another hit 2020 trend to finish off the look: Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Related Kith Taps Dipset to Reveal Its New York Knicks Collection With Nike Kendall Jenner Breaks Out Every Model's Favorite Uggs for a Workout With Hailey Baldwin J-Lo's Neon Pink Sweatsuit & Plexiglass Nikes Give the Athleisure Trend a Bright Pop

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Watch on FN

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LE Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Hailey Baldwin’s best sneaker looks over the years.