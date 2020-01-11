Hailey Baldwin Dressed Up Her Off-Duty Look With Stiletto Sock Boots

Hailey Baldwin is always prepared to make a fashion statement even when she is off the clock. The 23-year-old was out in Los Angeles wearing a cute and trendy off-duty outfit.

The model, who can normally be seen sporting sneakers and casual streetwear, decided to go for a more formal approach while walking around the city on Thursday.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt with wide black blazer sleeves. She matched the top with light-wash straight leg blue jeans that cuffed at the bottom. The Instagram influencer dressed the look up with a pair of black sock boots that featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Details of Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star accessorized her look with a small cross body Balenciaga purse that had the brand’s name printed across the front. She also wore a pair of round black sunglasses with wire frames.

Justin Bieber hit the streets in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, was also spotted in Los Angeles the same day. The singer was snapped in a pair of black sweatpants that he matched with a bright green hoodie. He also wore a brown cap from his brand Drew House and black Nike sneakers.

