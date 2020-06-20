Hailey Baldwin Ventures Out in Matching Sports Bra, Leggings & Adidas Yeezys

Hailey Baldwin did the athleisure trend for her outing today in Los Angeles.

The media personality ventured out in Southern California alongside her husband Justin Beiber. As she headed to her car, the 23-year-old showed off her toned figure in matching faded mauve sports bra and leggings set, topped off with a face mask from her husband’s Drew House brand.

Hailey Baldwin heads to her car in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Yeezys. CREDIT: Splash News

Worn with white ankle-length socks, the model threw on a pair of ever-stylish sneakers courtesy of Kanye West. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” sneakers first debuted in March 2019; the engineered Primeknit uppers come in mixed shades of pink and faded orange with a rubber sole featuring Adidas’ signature Boost technology. Originally selling for $220, the lace-up pair now resells for $309 at Farfetch.com and for $305 and up depending on the size at StadiumGoods.com.

Hailey Baldwin heads to her car in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Yeezys. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin was accompanied by her other half for the outing, Justin Bieber. The “Yummy” singer opted for a relaxed combination of a red hoodie with a matching beanie as well as tie-waist gray sweatpants. His shoe of choice comes from Nike and is the brand’s classic Air Force 1 silhouette; the “University Blue” colorway debuted in 2018 with a price tag of $90 but resells now for up to $345 on StockX.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to their car in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

Most recently, Hailey Baldwin joined a Levi’s campaign starring alongside Jaden Smith, in which she included her beloved Air Forces and Dr. Marten’s shoes. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. In 2016, she joined Ugg to star in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from the Air Forces, she’s also been spotted wearing pairs from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, along with heels from Tabitha Simmons.

For a more affordable take on Hailey Baldwin’s ensemble, shop these similar pink sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zapoos

To Buy: Mark Nason Debbie Sneakers, $63 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Keds Studio Flair Sneakers, $63.

Flip through the gallery to discover more times Hailey Baldwin daringly chose sneakers over heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.