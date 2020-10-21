Hailey Baldwin Covers Her Tie-Dye Shorts in Baggy Sweats & ‘Oreo’ Adidas With Addison Rae

Hailey Baldwin ventured out for her go-to post-workout drink this week with a special guest in tow: Addison Rae.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's/MEGA

Spotted leaving the health bar in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the duo showed off their workout-chic looks in their own individual style. Baldwin’s look included a slouchy-chic gray sweatshirt and sweatpants combination layered over a sports bra and blue tie-dye workout shorts. She accented the look with her favorite gold chain necklaces and a “Vote” face mask.

Hailey Baldwin grabs a post-gym juice drink with Addison Rae in Los Angeles, Oct. 20. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, the model debuted another stylish design from Adidas for her workout shoes. The Adidas Ultraboost running shoes layer Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the style makes for a perfect pair for a run or circuit workout indoors or out.

Baldwin’s specific pair comes from the 2019 iteration in the “Oreo” black and white colorway. While the style once retailed for $180, you can now only find it on the resale market for $110 to $182 at sites like StockX.com. The 2020 version of the Adidas Ultraboost, though, is still available at Adidas.com for $180.

Adidas Ultraboost 19 “Oreo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

As for Addison Rae, the TikTok star‘s look included a bold pop of pattern and color across her sports bra and biker shorts. Accented by a Skims face mask, the pink snakeskin set contrasted her choice of colorful Puma kicks.

The chunky design highlighted mixed material uppers with mesh panels and pops of neon shades across a sculpted midsole.

Addison Rae grabs a post-gym juice drink with Hailey Baldwin in Los Angeles, Oct. 20. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A close-up of Addison Rae’s Puma sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Baldwin herself, she previously worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

