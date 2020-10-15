Hailey Baldwin Dresses Up Her Biker Shorts & Sweatshirt With Trending Jewelry & Sock-Style Adidas

Hailey Baldwin has proven time and time against that she is a pro at athleisure-chic style and her ensemble yesterday just added more fuel to the fire.

After a gym session in Los Angeles, the model stepped out in a cozy Champion crewneck sweatshirt layered over light blue mini biker shorts. In a styling hack that is taking over celebrity trends, Baldwin then included two layered gold chain necklaces for a more glam effect. Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner and Kristin Cavallari amongst others also use this easy accessories trick to dress up their relaxed athletic apparel, a common theme during the current environment.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about after the gym in Los Angeles, Oct. 14. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about after the gym in Los Angeles, Oct. 14. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

The workout-ready pieces of her ensemble didn’t stop at Baldwin’s attire either. The sporty fun continued down into her choice of Adidas sneakers. Releasing in late 2017, the Adidas Ultraboost ATR Mid “Core Black” sneaker takes signature cushioning technology from the brand for a standout design.

The silhouette includes a sock-style upper for a supported ankle feel with a molded arch strap to keep the foot locked in; complete with a grippy yet durable outsole, the style once retailed for $240 before it sold out. Nowadays, you can find the pairs on the resale market for as low as just $69 courtesy of resale site GOAT.

Adidas UltraBoost X ATR Mid “Carbon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

As for Baldwin herself, she previously worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

