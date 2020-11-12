Hailey Baldwin Does Cross-Seasonal Styling in Cutoff Shorts, a Leather Trench & Chunky Brogues

As Los Angeles starts to experience its version of winter, Hailey Baldwin served up the perfect way to style your outfits for cross-seasonal temperatures.

The model posed for a quick mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories last night, showing off her chic ensemble for the evening. While her white crop top and denim cutoff shorts gave a more summery vibe, Baldwin balanced out the combination with her choice of coat.

A sleek piece of leather outerwear has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or blazer, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Hailey Baldwin poses for a mirror selfie, Nov. 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

As for Hailey Baldwin, the leather accents didn’t just stop at her coat. The media personality also styled her look more for cold weather with a little help from her Prada shoes. Layered over white tube socks, the chunky patent brogues featured a lifted midsole with exposed stitching and a signature silver logo across the strap.

You can find the chunky leather loafers for $850 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Prada Logo loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends into all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

