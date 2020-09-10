Hailey Baldwin’s Twisted Top, High-Rise Shorts & ‘It-Girl’ Sandals Are Made for Date Night

Hailey Baldwin gave a lesson in effortless date night styling for a trip to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. with Justin Bieber.

The model was spotted leaving her dinner alongside her husband last night, keeping things casual-chic in a twist-front white blouse and matching high-waisted white shorts. Bieber, on the other hand, went for a more colorful combination of a tie-dye T-shirt and baby blue jeans for the evening.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Nobu Malibu after dinner, Sept. 9. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Nobu Malibu after dinner, Sept. 9. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s trending sandals. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, it was Baldwin that took home the prize for the best shoes of the night. The media personality broke out a set of celebrity-favorited sandals from none other than Bottega Veneta. The square-toe style came with smooth leather straps and a 3.5-inch curved heel, finished off with a rubber-injected leather sole for added comfortability and cushioning. Similar colorways of the Stretch sandals can be found for $790 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals in Saddle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

When she does not have Bottega Veneta sandals on her feet, Baldwin’s own shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

