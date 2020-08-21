Hailey Baldwin Redefines Office Style in an Oversize Blazer, Short Shorts & Butter Yellow Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin gave her twist on business-casual style today as she ventured out for a meeting in Los Angeles.

The model stepped out of her car wearing a pale sage green blazer from Jacquemus, retailing for $850 at Shopbop.com, over a forest green ribbed bralette and gold chain jewelry. Her bottoms for the outing came in the form of a light-wash denim cutoff short, peeping out from under her oversize jacket.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 20. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s yellow boots. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

The media personality then lightened up the look with her choice of a bight yellow mini Prada purse and butter yellow square-toe boots. The calf-hitting pair featured a contrasting black outsole, smooth leather uppers and a side zipper for easy on-off, all set atop a lifted angled block heel for stability.

Related First Lady of France Elevates a Shift Dress With Her Favorite Louis Vuitton Heels The Best Face Mask Lanyards for Kids Kristin Cavallari Pops In a Printed Spaghetti-Strap Dress & Trending Metallic Sandals

Hailey Baldwin steps out of her car in Los Angeles, Aug. 20. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s soft yellow boots. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

The Levi’s ambassador is a major fan of square-toe footwear as is a long list of her fellow celebrities. Square-toe footwear experienced a revamp in the summer of 2019 amongst celebrity style stars, spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Kristin Cavallari and more throughout the past few months. The revitalization of the retro footwear falls in line with a growth of ’90s and 2000s-inspired trends like thong-toe footwear, tie-dye patterns and low-rise bottoms.

As for Baldwin, she demonstrated her love for the block-cut silhouette in her choice of Wandler pre-fall mules out for a date night with her husband Justin Bieber on Aug. 17. She teamed the scrunchy footwear style to black crop top matched to cuffed mom jeans. She included her go-to face mask from Bieber’s Drew House brand as well for a protective pop of color. Her sandals can be found for $454 courtesy of at Farfetch.com.

Hailey Baldwin arrives at Soho House in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Wandler Ava mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from her Air Force 1s, she’s also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Hailey Baldwin’s chic shoe moments over the years.