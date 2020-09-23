Hailey Baldwin Proves the Sock Boot Trend Is Still Hot in Alexander Wang Boy Shorts

For her latest photo shoot, Hailey Baldwin played with proportions and leaned into classic transitional outfit staples with an upgraded twist.

On set, she wore a gray pullover sweatshirt with long sleeves and a round neckline. The model paired the off-duty basic with a pair of Alexander Wang denim boy shorts. They feature a mid-rise waist with a relaxed fit on the leg and a vintage-inspired bleach finish. The shorts retail for $275 and are available for purchase on Bloomingdales.com.

For footwear, Baldwin has opted for boots that appear similar to the now sold-out Alexander Wang Vanna pointed toe bootie, which debuted with the designer’s runway collection.

The shoes have a textile upper, leather lining and sole, and ruched detailing throughout. They feature a pointed toe, logo embroidery, and a 3 3/4-inch stiletto heel. The boots previously retailed for $995.

Watch on FN

To finish off the ensemble, the “Drop the Mic” host accessorized the outfit with necklaces from Fallon Jewelry. Two of the layered chain pieces appear to be the aptly named Hailey Herringbone necklaces in the medium and short lengths. They retail for $150 and $140, respectively.

This ultra-chic boot sighting is consistent with Baldwin’s urban-cool, street style aesthetic. To start off the fall season, she has already been seen in other trendy styles from brands including Bottega Veneta and By Far. Otherwise, the 23-year-old most often can be seen wearing her beloved Nike Air Force 1s or another one of the brand’s sneaker models, such as these coveted Nike Dunk Low shoes in the “Brazil” colorway.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s best street style looks over the years.